Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,660 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 2.79% of Armstrong World Industries worth $98,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 88,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,350,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 420,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AWI. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:AWI opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.24. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

