Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,660 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 2.79% of Armstrong World Industries worth $98,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 88,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $1,350,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 420,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:AWI opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

