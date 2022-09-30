Arqma Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $86,833.32 and approximately $71.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,712.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00022995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00275084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00141673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00752291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.39 or 0.00625892 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,728,058 coins and its circulating supply is 14,683,514 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

Buying and Selling Arqma

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

