Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives $39.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 131.59% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 546,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after purchasing an additional 75,879 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 20,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

