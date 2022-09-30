Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.61

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 52 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Aspen Pharmacare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1332 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

