Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 547,901 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,195 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $10,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 32.2% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 108,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 26,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 112,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASB opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

