Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.