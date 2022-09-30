Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Down 7.9 %
Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77.
About Aston Martin Lagonda Global
