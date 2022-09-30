Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 464 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Bank of America by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,181,000 after acquiring an additional 687,200 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

BAC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.63. 842,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,134,128. The company has a market cap of $246.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

