Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 246,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 132,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 160,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.45. 487,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,977,002. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average is $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

