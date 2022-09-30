Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $11.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.97. 2,163,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,939,223. The stock has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.90. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.48 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

