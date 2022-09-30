Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

DHR stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.71. 66,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

