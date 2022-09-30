Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 23,333 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,333 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares comprises 1.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.41% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,089,000 after acquiring an additional 64,913 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 50,462 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Compass Point decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of AUB traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.89%. The business had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

