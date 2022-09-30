Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 3,125 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Target by 61.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 28.6% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 9,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12.5% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.7% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target Price Performance

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.46. 161,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,066. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.96. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.