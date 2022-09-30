Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,024 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,907 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Stock Up 0.5 %

ORCL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.69. 350,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,713,585. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.13. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $166.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.