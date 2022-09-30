Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,078 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DLR traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.24. The company had a trading volume of 33,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,150. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.08 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein acquired 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.71.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

