AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lessened by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,237 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.1% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 265,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 64,626 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.7% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 57.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,457,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 532,106 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in AT&T by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 37,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

