Aurora Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Aurora has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $122,910.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aurora

Aurora uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io.

Buying and Selling Aurora

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an Ethereum-based token that powers the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

