Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 6,967 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 140,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.46. 35,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,751. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19.

