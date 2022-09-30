Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 517.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,454 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 950,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,316,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

