Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,789,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.85. 67,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,515. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18.

