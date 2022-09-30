Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $327,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9,999.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 334,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,567 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.26. 429,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,719,602. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

