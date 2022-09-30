Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $451,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,480,648 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16.

