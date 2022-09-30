Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $8.74 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 4.1% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.42. 102,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,171. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

