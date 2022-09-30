Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 88,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CL traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.76. The company had a trading volume of 109,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.02. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $71.24 and a one year high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

