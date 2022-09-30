Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RDIV stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,648. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.58. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

