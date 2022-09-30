Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 11,088 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,906 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 49,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 14.3% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 106.8% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,997. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $211.66 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

