Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1,202.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 339,727 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.22% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.98. 148,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,703. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

