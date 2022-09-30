Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $33.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.43.

A number of research firms have commented on AVTR. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Avantor to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Down 0.6 %

AVTR stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. Avantor has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $248,301,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $151,845,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Avantor by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,233,000 after buying an additional 3,854,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Avantor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,469,000 after buying an additional 3,164,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,315,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,201,000 after buying an additional 2,797,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.