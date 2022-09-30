Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.70 EPS.

Avient Stock Performance

Avient stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,305. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avient in the second quarter valued at $611,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avient by 267.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Avient by 16.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Avient by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 115.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

