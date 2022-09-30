Avista (NYSE:AVA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.58

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.58 and last traded at $37.59, with a volume of 9075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Avista Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Avista’s payout ratio is 85.44%.

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Avista by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avista by 2.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Avista by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Avista by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

