Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Awakn Life Sciences from C$8.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

OTCMKTS AWKNF opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. Awakn Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.71.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

