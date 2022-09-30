B20 Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.35 Million (B20)

B20 (B20) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, B20 has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. B20 has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $86,897.00 worth of B20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One B20 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About B20

B20’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. B20’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for B20 is b20.whalestreet.xyz. B20’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling B20

According to CryptoCompare, “Metapurse’s mission is to democratize access and ownership to highly sought-after artwork and accelerate the cultural Renaissance that is happening within the metaverse. It believes it truly achieved this with B.20 — the name of a massive NFT bundle we are fractionalizing so that everyone can have ownership over the first large scale public art project within the metaverse. It is important to note that it is fractionalizing ownership, not the assets themselves. These fractions will be available as 1.6 million B.20 tokens, and can be referred to as the “keys” to this digital vault.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy B20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

