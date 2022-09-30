Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Baidu makes up about 1.1% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 342.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.31. The company had a trading volume of 91,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,411. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $182.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.33 and its 200 day moving average is $135.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baidu Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.