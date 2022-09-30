Banano (BAN) 1-Day Volume Hits $19,268.00

Banano (BAN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Banano has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and approximately $19,268.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003970 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004530 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001013 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,872,228 coins and its circulating supply is 1,386,320,069 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano.

Buying and Selling Banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

