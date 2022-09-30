BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Purchases 136 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 5.1% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.87. The company had a trading volume of 12,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,198. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.96 and its 200-day moving average is $162.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

