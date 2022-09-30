Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has €3.50 ($3.57) target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of €3.20 ($3.27).

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE SAN opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,294 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 116.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Banco Santander by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,091,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

