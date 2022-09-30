Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.58.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.43. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,083,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

