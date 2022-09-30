Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $27.99. Approximately 5,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 10,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Princeton in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Bank of Princeton Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $181.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Bank of Princeton Announces Dividend

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Princeton

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the first quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bank of Princeton by 32.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the first quarter valued at $170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bank of Princeton by 13.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Princeton by 9.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

