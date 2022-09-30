Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Trading 8.7% Higher

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 89,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 185,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Banyan Gold Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.61 million and a P/E ratio of -20.56.

Banyan Gold Company Profile

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

