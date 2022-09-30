Barclays Cuts Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $77.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CP opened at $68.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,793,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,956 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,151,576,000 after purchasing an additional 793,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 833,125 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.