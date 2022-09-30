Barclays Lowers Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target to $3.50

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $5.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.31.

Cronos Group Trading Down 5.2 %

CRON opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 26.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.58. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.67 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 115.15%. Analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Cronos Group by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 63,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 109,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

