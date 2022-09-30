Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.65

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and traded as low as $2.26. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 141,079 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a market cap of $125.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education ( NYSE:BNED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.83 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 211,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 164,734 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 390.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 616,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Rating)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.