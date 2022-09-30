Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the August 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Basanite Trading Down 5.9 %
Basanite stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. Basanite has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.38.
Basanite Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Basanite (BASA)
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.