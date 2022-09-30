Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the August 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Basanite Trading Down 5.9 %

Basanite stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. Basanite has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

