Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €61.00 ($62.24) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €77.00 ($78.57) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Price Performance

ETR:BAS opened at €38.85 ($39.64) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion and a PE ratio of 6.45. Basf has a 12 month low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 12 month high of €69.15 ($70.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.71.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.