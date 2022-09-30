Basic Attention Token Trading 8.2% Lower This Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $454.80 million and approximately $40.95 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

