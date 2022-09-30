Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after acquiring an additional 218,908 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,159,000 after acquiring an additional 320,643 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $839,720,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $694,507.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares in the company, valued at $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.2 %

EW stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,136. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

