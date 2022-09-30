Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 349 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.51. 299,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,486,104. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

