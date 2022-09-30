Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.35. 383,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,989,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

