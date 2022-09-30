Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth $246,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.40. 2,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,251. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $50.47.

