Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

WY stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. 240,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,177. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

